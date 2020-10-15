Roberson Museum and Discovery Center merger talks but on “indefinite pause”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Talks aimed at a potential merger between the Roberson Museum and the Discovery Center are off for now.

The two organizations released a joint statement today saying that their joint task force has decided to put an indefinite pause to their affiliation discussions.

The financial challenges of the pandemic was a major reason the two museums had cited as a reason to pursue a partnership.

Now, the organizations say that same pandemic has created too much uncertainty with regard to revenues, attendance and school programming to proceed.

There was a large backlash from former Discovery Center leaders, its Foundation Board and longtime supporters and contributors to the idea of closing the children’s museum and moving its exhibits to the Roberson.

They even created a petition with over 1,000 signatures opposing such a merger.

The Discovery Center’s Executive Director, Jessie Stone He, who supported the affiliation talks, resigned last month at which time the discussions were paused.