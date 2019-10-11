Roberson hosts some haunted events

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Visitors to Roberson Museum this month may feel a chill in the air.

The museum is back with its Haunted Mansion tours as well as a new event called Dance of the Dead.

The dance is a huge party celebrating the Victorian Era, and features a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and a candy bar with all food covered in the price of admission.

The mansion will be filled with interesting characters and some special decorations, with all attendees encouraged to dress in gothic Halloween costumes.

Roberson Executive Director Michael Grasso says participants will get to see the museum in a whole new way.

“So the first floor will feature sort of a death and mourning theme, I won’t go into too many details because I want our guests to be surprised, the second floor will feature more of the ethereal, the afterlife. And the third floor, in the ballroom, is more about a celebration of life.”

The Dance of The Dead takes place on October 26 and is 35 dollars for non members, 30 for members.



Tickets are going fast.

They will also hold their annual Haunted Mansion tour every Friday and most Saturdays of the month.

For more on these events, visit Roberson.org/slash events.