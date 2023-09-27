BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Miss Scarlet, with the lead pipe, in the ballroom. The Roberson is reminding community members to play their Clue cards wisely as they bring the beloved board game to life.

Roberson Museum and Science Center is hosting “Clue in the Mansion: A Murder Mystery Game” on October 6 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The event is one night only and is the first of its kind for the museum.

Set in 1950, guests will be able to interact with nine actors who will be portraying suspects as well as other players while they wander around the mansion to uncover clues and figure out whodunnit. Much like the originally board game, players will have to find the correct room, weapon, and suspect before the time runs out.

According to the Roberson, many visitors are quick to point out the similarities between the rooms in the mansion and the scenes in the board game.

Because the game was so well received by the community, it sold out almost immediately. The Roberson is keeping a wait list for those who are still interested in participating.

To stay up to date with upcoming events, visit Roberson Museum and Science Center on Facebook.