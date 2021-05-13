Rob Astorino brings New York Governor campaign to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino brought his second campaign for Governor to Elmira on Thursday and said he’s ready to represent the people of not just New York City, but of the Southern Tier and upstate New York.

“I’m running because we can make a major difference in this state,” said Astorino in front of City Hall in Elmira.

“I’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support from grassroots activists, donors and just regular people I see at the diner or hear from on social media — all encouraging me to run,” said the former Westchester County Executive in a release prior to the press conference. “The conversation is often the same — ‘I love New York but I have one foot out the door. I don’t know how much more I can take. We need to get rid of this guy and save our state. Please run.’”

Astornio ran against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014 with then-Chemung County Sheriff Chris Moss as his running mate. Moss currently serves as the Chemung County Executive and told 18 News that he plans to run for County Executive again.

Moss also acknowledged he was considering running for the N.Y. 23rd Congressional District seat being vacated by outgoing Congressman Tom Reed following a sexual misconduct allegation.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island announced last month that he is also seeking the Republican nomination for governor.