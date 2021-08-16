Roadwork this week in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – County Executive Jason Garnar gave an update on Roadwork happening in the area this week.
- Paving on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads
- Patching on Caldwell Hill Road
- Storm & flash flood cleanup will continue along the County roadway system
- Ditching will be performed on Hawleyton, Powderhouse, Colesville, Center Village Loop and Ouaquaga Roads, and Park Avenue
- Brush & tree cutting will continue
- Pipe replacement on Brady Hill and Kattelville Roads and Trim Street
- Guiderail repairs along County roadway system
- Striping on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing right of way along County roadway system