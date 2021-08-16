Roadwork this week in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – County Executive Jason Garnar gave an update on Roadwork happening in the area this week.

  • Paving on Smith Hill and Lewis Roads
  • Patching on Caldwell Hill Road
  • Storm & flash flood cleanup will continue along the County roadway system
  • Ditching will be performed on Hawleyton, Powderhouse, Colesville, Center Village Loop and Ouaquaga Roads, and Park Avenue
  • Brush & tree cutting will continue
  • Pipe replacement on Brady Hill and Kattelville Roads and Trim Street
  • Guiderail repairs along County roadway system
  • Striping on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing right of way along County roadway system

