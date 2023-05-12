BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled across the County beginning Monday, May 15th.

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Tunnel and Dunham Hill Roads

Culvert replacements on Stratmill, Powers, Crocker Hill, North Sanford, and Pagebrook Roads

Road work on Kattleville Road in the curbing areas

Paving on Upper Stella Ireland Road – expect delays

Milling West Chenango Road (begins May 18th) – expect delays

Sweeping on various County roads and brdges

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones. According to the County, slowing down is always the most effective was to keep yourself and workers safe.

You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.