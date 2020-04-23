Roadwork continues on Court Street

BINGHAMTON, NY – The reduction in traffic due to the coronavirus lockdown makes it a convenient time to close down one of Binghamton’s busiest streets.

Court Street downtown from the roundabout to Water Street was closed Thursday as crews were removing the top layers of pavement.

The milling began Thursday and will be finished this week.

Next week, crews will return to lay down new pavement.

City officials say it’s a welcome coincidence that the work is taking place while the streets are relatively quiet.

Milling and paving have been deemed essential work by the Governor.