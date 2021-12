BINGHAMTON, NY – Saturday is looking like it might be a little slippery for the Southern Tier.

If you have to be out in the morning, practice caution.

According to the National Weather Service, it’s possible we’ll see rain/snow tonight between the hours of 3 and 5 AM, before we see snowfall.

Snow and rain will continue into Saturday, producing snow before 10 AM and rain and sleet between 10 and 11 before moving to rain at 11.