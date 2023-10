JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Commuters in Johnson City should plan around road work early next week.

From Monday to Wednesday, new asphalt is being paved between Corliss Ave and Main Street on Allen St, Albert St, Crocker Ave and Park Place. The road work will be underway from 7 am to 5 pm all three days.

Due to the paving, traffic on those streets is being restricted to just local traffic. Road closures, alongside traffic control and timely delays, are also anticipated.