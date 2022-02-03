BINGHAMTON, NY – Greater Binghamton has been preparing for a snow storm that is headed our way, however it’s just been a rainy day so far.

New York State Department of Transportation has 200 pieces of snow moving equipment serviced and ready to go around Region 9.

There are more than 400 operators and supervisors in working 2, 12 hour shifts to give 24 hour coverage.

Whenever the snow does hit Binghamton, the D-O-T is more than prepared to keep the roads clear and safe.

NYS DOT PIO, Scott Cook, asks that if anyone must travel during bad weather conditions to please, let the DOT do its job.

“Just allow us the time, give us the room, give yourself extra time and hashtag don’t crowd the plow,” says Cook.

Cook says if you must be on the roads, the safest distance to be behind a D-O-T plow is 8 or 9 car lengths.

DOT has been out since this morning patrolling areas all across the state.

Cook says that when needed, they will begin plowing and laying salt down.

There is over 400,000 tons of salt on hand statewide, Region 9 has about 51,000 tons.