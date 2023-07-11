OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) A local bookstore is set to host a Q&A and book signing for an author of a men’s self-help guide.

Orville Wright will be at Riverow Bookshop in Owego on July 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. to discuss and sign copies of his latest book, Shuffling Through Life: A Self-Help Guide for Men.

Wright uses humor and advice from his own life experiences to discuss what he calls “the pitfalls and opportunities that many men encounter during a lifetime of quiet desperation.”

All proceeds from the book sales will go to the Tabor Home for Children, where Wright spent 10 years of his childhood.