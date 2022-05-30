ENDICOTT, NY – The Riverhurst Memorial Association hosted its annual Memorial Day festivities on the New Veterans Memorial Lawn in Endicott.

Celebrating its 111th year, the Riverhurst Memorial Association honored our nation’s fallen heroes. The event showcased local veterans and antique military vehicles.

There was a grill master preparing hot dogs for those in attendance and an Ice Cream truck was on site, as well as a face painting station for the kids.

Sergeant First Class with the Army National Guard Sean Cronin says, “It’s very important that it’s not just a weekend that we get off, it’s not a long weekend it’s something that we should really get out there and make sure we support those people that have paid that ultimate sacrifice, paved the way for our country. We have a great nation, it’s the best country in the world in my opinion, and these guys really sacrificed a lot for it, I think we really need to reflect on that as a nation.”

Live music was provided 102.5 The Vault and all proceeds from the event went to benefit the Endicott Sertoma and West Corners Lions Club.