Rise remains open to assist those struggling with domestic violence

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the added stress surrounding COVID-19, a local domestic violence program is reminding people they are still open and available to help.

Rise, a comprehensive domestic violence services provider, remains open as it is deemed an essential operation.

The advocacy group provides many different services to those in need including shelter, counseling, and legal assistance.

Despite keeping its doors open, there are new measures being taken to ensure those seeking shelter are both safe from harm as well as potential exposure.

“Our domestic violence shelter is still open. We’re operating under some additional safety measures just to keep residents and staff safe. But, people can still come in to shelter if they need it. If people are safe at home, then we have our advocacy and counseling services. Those are being provided through telephone and online. And, of course, our 24-hour hot line is still available as well,” says Executive Director Nicole Barrens.

Those seeking shelter at the Rise site will be provided with their own room to comply with social distancing measures.

Barren also expressed to those who are in need to reach out to the staff at Rise who are willing and waiting to help.

The Rise Hotline is 754-4340.