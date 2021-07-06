Ridin’ the Rails concerts through July 11

BINGHAMTON, NY – Ridin’ The Rails is back in town after 2 years on the tracks.

Darrell Douglas moved to Nashville awhile back in hopes of creating a band that performed railroad songs.

After moving, he met Jim and Doug and just like that Ridin’ the Rails was formed about 4 and a half years ago.

Since then, they’ve been celebrating the railroad in song and story.

Not only do they perform songs, their concerts also have a little bit of humor to them.

Jim Hardaway, who does vocals, bass and guitar says they exist to entertain.

“So Doug called me up and he said ‘hey’ and I said ‘by any chance are you doing to do railroad songs?’ He says, ‘funny you should ask’ and the rest, as they say, is history.”

The band is here from tonight until July 11th.

Tonight, depending on rain, you can find them at Vestal Four Corners at 6:50.

Then they will be at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre at 6:15 Wednesday.

Thursday at 6:30 pm they will be at the Newark Valley Depot.

Saturday will take place at the Owego Historical Society and 1:45 and to wrap things up, their final destination will be at Walton New York Town Square at 2:45 on Sunday