OXFORD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Grab your lawn chairs and picnic baskets, 6 on the Square is kicking off its summer concert series.

Richie and Rosie, an Ithaca-based duo, will begin the series on July 9. Located in Oxford’s Lafayette Park, the music organization will be offering free concerts every Sunday for the community.

The band consists of Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton, two individuals who share a unique musical bond. While both were raised decades apart by professional cellists, they each found their own path in music. Stearns, an Ithaca native, began playing the banjo at 14 years old and was already established as a singer and banjo player by the time he met Newton. Newton, who’s love for music began in classical piano, went on to study classical viola at Ithaca College. The two began touring together as part of the Evil City String Band before deciding to pursue their music as a duo. They have released two albums, ‘Tractor Beam’ and ‘Nowhere in Time.’

The series features performances from other bluegrass and swing favorites such as Damn Tall Buildings, The Paris, and Alice Howe with Herbo.

For more information, check out 6 on the Sqaure’s website 6onthesquare.org