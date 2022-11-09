BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.

The former Binghamton Mayor is currently 1,455 votes behind Democrat Lea Webb in the district that includes the western portion of Broome County and all of Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

In a statement, David says he called Webb earlier today and congratulated her on her victory.

He says that despite remaining absentee and affidavit ballots to be counted, his campaign fell short.

David says he plans to continue to find ways to make New York State a better place to live, work and raise a family.