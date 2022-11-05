BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As local officials wind down their campaigns, they are continuing their efforts by visiting the polls themselves and casting their votes.

Former Mayor of Binghamton, and candidate for New York’s 52nd Senate District, Rich David, visited the Broome County Public library on Thursday to place his vote.

David says that he announced his campaign back in July of last year, and since then, has talked to tens of thousands of people across the district.

He says that even in the final days before the election, the campaign is still in high gear. David says he will continue to work the phones and go door-to-door until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Candidate for the 52nd Senate District Rich David says, “It’s been definitely a roller coaster ride, but I’ve enjoyed this process very much. I’ve enjoyed traveling to the towns and villages in Cortland and Tompkins counties, meeting new people outside of the current senate district, and we put in the work.”

David says that regardless of your political affiliation, the topics of crime and affordability in New York State are of the utmost importance.

He says he is the only candidate with the experience to address these critical issues.

David faces Democratic Candidate, and former Binghamton Councilwoman Lea Webb.