“Rhapsody in Black” film and panel discussion

BINGHAMTON, NY – A play about one man’s journey has been turned into a streaming film meant to spark conversations about race.

“Rhapsody in Black” is written and performed by Leland Gantt.

Viewing of the performance locally was made possible through a collaboration between SUNY Broome and the Goodwill Theatre’s Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

In the play, Gantt examines the impact racism has had on his self-image, including the heirarchy between light and dark-skinned Blacks as well as experiencing harassment from law enforcement.

Tomorrow afternoon, SUNY Broome and the Firehouse Stage will host a virtual panel discussion about the issues raised in the video.

The school’s Vice President for Student Development and Chief Diversity Officer Carol Ross-Scott is one of the panelists.

She says it’s important for people of various backgrounds to talk to one another.

“We don’t live in silos. That’s not real life. For us to come together in a transparent, in a safe environment where people respect one another’s opinions, that’s the only way we’re going to be able to move forward.”

The Firehouse is one of 14 theaters across the country that is taking turns streaming the performance for one week at a time.

The panel discussion takes place tomorrow at 4 P-M and will include other college administrators, community activists and Gantt himself.

For links to view the free play, to watch the panel discussion and to submit questions or comments, go to FirehouseStage.org.

Rhapsody in Black Poster by Emily Venuti on Scribd

NEWS RELEASE Rhapsody in Black_SUNYBroome by Emily Venuti on Scribd