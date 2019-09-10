Reward offered for missing local man

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Binghamton Police are now offering a reward as it tries to locate an elderly man missing from the city’s First ward.

73 year-old James Andrews was reported missing to police on August 17th although investigators believe he may have disappeared in early August.

Andrews is approximately 5 foot 8 and 155 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen outside his home at 19 Gregory Lane.

An award of up to $1,000 has been offered for information on his whereabouts.

Citizens may provide information via the Binghamton Police Facebook page or by calling the Detectives Division at 772-7080.

