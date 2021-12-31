BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is now offering a reward for anyone that has information leading to arrest about a fire that occurred last year.

In the early morning hours of June 1st, 2020, the OurSpace playground at Rec Park was burned into twisted wreckage.

When arriving on scene, Binghamton firefighters found flames shooting as high as the trees above it and it was later ruled an arson.

Mayor Rich David sent out a release today, saying he always believed someone in this community knows what happened, and coming forward is the right thing to do, so people can get closure.

The City is now offering $5,000 to whoever can help lead to the arrest of the individual or individuals who did this.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau 772-7080.