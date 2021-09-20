Revitalization for Washington Avenue moving forward

ENDICOTT, NY -The revitalization project for Washington Avenue in Endicott is finally making steps in the right direction.

Endicott received a few million dollar grant to revive the Ave to beautify it and make it safer.

In the Rotunda at the Municipal building, Mayor Linda Jackson put out some different drawings and ideas for the Ave.

The community is encouraged to look at it and write down their own suggestions or opinions.

Matt White, a committee member, is a says this project is still in the early stages.

“We’ve put out what we’ve had so far. We have a couple of different drawings from the engineering firm, just to show people that something is happening. This project has been talked about for many years, we finally now have the funding and it will be happening and we’re hoping it’s going to be done next year,” says White.

A board member meeting is being held tonight but there is nothing on the agenda involving the revitalization project.

Anthony Bates, Village Manger says voting may start within the next couple weeks.

Check out EndicottNY.com to keep up to date.