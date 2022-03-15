BINGHAMTON, NY- 23 energy-efficient affordable homes are coming to the City’s North of Main Neighborhood as revitalization projects continue.

Governor Hochul announced the start of a 8 point 4 million dollar affordable housing development in Binghamton.

This is being called the North of Main Revitalization project, the homes will spread across 7 separate locations north of Main Street.

4 of the apartments will be given to veterans with physical disabilities.

Assistant Commissioner, Leonard Skrill says everyone knows that vacant and blighted properties can put a strain on local resources.

“Each building will meet our updated standards that result in a healthier living environment and lower energy bill for the residents, keeping it on track to meet the states ambitious carbon reduction goals. Ultimately this project will strengthen the North of Main Community and give 23 households the opportunity to live affordably in a thriving neighborhood,” says Skrill.

This is the 2nd state-financed redevelopment in Binghamton’s North of Main neighborhood.

In 2020, construction was completed on the Crandall-North Street project that created 37 affordable homes.

Hochul is building on a proposal for a new 25 billion dollar, 5-year housing plan that will create and preserve an additional 100 thousand affordable homes in urban and rural areas.