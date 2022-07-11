BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The draft of the Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study (BMTS) Transportation Improvement Program for 2023-2027 is now available to be reviewed by the public.

The study shows all of the upcoming road, bridge, and transit projects in the area that will be funded by the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration.

The BMTS Planning Committee and staff worked with the New York State DOT over the past several months to refine a project list that matches available funding. According to the groups, the main focus of the program is preserving existing infrastructure.

The planning committee will be discussing the program at their next BMTS Planning Committee meeting on August 11th at 11 a.m. The committee has the authority to make changes to the current draft until another meeting takes place on August 18th at 11 a.m.

These meetings will be held on the 6th floor of the Broome County Office Building in the Legislative Office Room and they are open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend.

You can view the draft here: Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) | bmtsonline