BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A prominent local pastor is celebrating a quarter century in ministry this weekend.

Reverend Arthur Jones Jr. has been pastor at Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ on South Washington Street in Binghamton for 25 years.

In May of 1998, Jones and his young family moved from Rochester to Endicott when he was assigned to Mount Sinai.

His 4 children went to U-E, including his 3 sons who all became professional athletes, Arthur and Chandler as NFL defensive linemen and Jon “Bones” Jones who won the UFC heavyweight championship last Saturday.

His daughter Carmen died of a brain tumor in 2002 and his first wife Camille died of diabetes in 2017.

Jones and his second wife Delores are very active in the community, helping to organize the annual Martin Luther King Junior march and celebration.

Rena Williams is a member of Mount Sinai.

She says Pastor Jones is very giving, humble and kind.

“We’ve been planning for the past year in regards to this celebration. It’s going to be a great turnout, we’re going to make Reverend Jones’ heart very happy, very glad, joyous. He’s definitely an excellent, great leader.”

The weekend-long celebration includes special church services with guest speakers tonight at 7 and Sunday at 4.

Tomorrow night at 6, there will be a celebration banquet at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton with all 3 sons expected in attendance as well as a performance by legendary gospel singer and the First lady of the Church of God in Christ Karen Clark-Sheard.