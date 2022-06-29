VESTAL, NY – Opponents of a controversial housing project in Vestal are returning to court for another attempt to block the project.

Landmark Properties of Atlanta wants to create The Retreat at Bunn Hill which would consist of 161 detached homes across 43 acres along Bunn Hill Road.



Back in April, the Vestal Town Board voted to approve a rezoning of the property and gave approvals for the development to move forward.



Neighbor and outspoken opponent Victor Lamoureax, on behalf of the grassroots group Friends for Responsible Vestal Zoning, has filed a lawsuit against the Town Board, LCD Acquisition, a subsidiary of Landmark and BHL Ventures which currently owns the land.



Responsible Vestal Zoning alleges that the Town engaged in illegal spot zoning and that the complex will have negative impacts on traffic, water runoff and neighbors’ overall quality of life.



Town Supervisor John Schaffer, who voted in favor of the project, tells NewsChannel 34 that the board cannot comment on pending litigation.



However, prior to the vote, he indicated that the neighbors’ concerns had all been addressed and that the project would be good for the town’s overall tax base.



Meanwhile, Responsible Vestal Zoning is rapidly running out of money to fund its legal efforts, according to an email sent to supporters.



After raising $93,682 in donations from concerned citizens, it’s down to $5,587 in the bank with a pending bill of $8,590 that is due.