ROCHESTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Carl Taylor, former CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric has joined the Board of Directors of L.P., the parent company of Greenlight Networks.

Greenlight is a leading ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider in New York State. They offer residential and small business customers Internet speeds up to 2 Gigabits per second. The company currently provides high-speed fiber Internet to more than 100,000 homes in 21 municipalities in the Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton, and Albany areas.

Taylor currently resides in Binghamton, which is a key market for Greenlight as they work to expand their fiber optic network to the City of Binghamton and surrounding areas.

“It is my pleasure to work with Greenlight Networks as they continue to grow and build out the much-needed fiber access to customers,” said Taylor. “Customers data needs are changing and require faster and more data with extreme reliability. This is what Greenlight Networks is delivering.”

Taylor earned a master’s degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Binghamton and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology.