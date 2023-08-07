BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local playwright is ready for the bright lights of a legitimate stage, and she looks to present her latest comedy to a larger audience.

Back in March, Carson McKenna debuted her third play titled “Retail” in the Violet Room of the Lost Dog Cafe in downtown Binghamton.

The satire follows the misadventures of Collette, manager of Bliss & Beauty World, as she engages in a futile effort to thwart shoplifting in her store. McKenna based the play on her own experiences working in retail and customer service. She says the March performances were sold out and very well received, especially by retail employees. Now, Retail is moving to the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott for three shows this week. McKenna says she’s beyond excited to see her play performed on a major local stage.

“This is a real theater. This isn’t a catering room. We’re going to have a sound guy, we’re going to have a lighting guy. No more someone dimming the lights in the Violet Room behind the curtain. This is a big deal to us. Hopefully, it can be a launch pad to us getting on other stages. That’s what we want,” said McKenna.

McKenna says the production will also have a more fully realized set, taking you behind the cash register to see what store clerks talk about when customers leave the store.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at CiderMillStage.com.