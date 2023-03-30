BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local writer has penned a comedic play about the challenges of running a store that promises to have audiences rolling with laughter.

“Retail” by Carson McKenna is being staged in the Lost Dog’s Violet Room tonight and tomorrow.

It follows the misadventures of Collette, manager of Bliss & Beauty World, as she engages in a futile effort to thwart shoplifting in her store.

There are 11 actors in the play, including Stefanie Willette as Collette, Emily Jablon as Lorraine and Lisa Dutcher as Virginia.

The women say McKenna’s writing is hilarious.

Willette says, “I actually saw one of her previous productions and told her that I would love to be a part of one of her shows because I thought her writing is fantastic. She wrote this show and based Collette around me. So, this is not a ton of acting on my part.”

Jablon says, “This show had me cracking up the entire time. Carson is a brilliant writer. One of the things to mention about this play is that it’s a local playwright who’s written this. It’s not just some master script that had to be bought from a bigger playwright. It’s local and it’s original so we’re the original cast.”

The women say the play also includes a twist that none of them saw coming.

McKenna says the play, which began performances last weekend, has been very well-received.

Tonight’s show begins at 7, tomorrow’s at 7:30.

Tickets are 20 dollars and are going fast.

You can get them at CarsonMcKennaWrites.com or at the door if there are any seats left.