BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.

Here is the list of the top 10 wing spots according to you:

The Old Union Hotel (584 votes) Nip’s Park Ave Saloon (429 votes) Fat Cowboy’s BBQ (177 votes) Beer Thirty (122 votes) The Deacon’s Bench (104 votes) The Brickyard Endwell (99 votes) The Airport Inn (80 votes) Kasey’s Barbeque (79 votes) Aiello’s Restaurant (75 votes) Fountain’s Tavern (74 votes)

Congratulations to The Old Union Hotel and all of our Top 10 finishers!

If you love wings, you need to check out our Southern Tier Wingman membership card. The card allows you to get a dozen wings at 12 different restaurants for just $30. Check it out!