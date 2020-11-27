Restaurants team up with businesses to deliver meals to families

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local restaurant is teaming up with two other businesses to deliver meals to families across the community.

Through the Thanksgiving Give Back program, Food and Fire Barbecue Taphouse partnered with Visions Federal Credit Union and Red Barn Technologies to deliver Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families today.

With help from the Maine-Endwell and Johnson City school meal programs, as well as the YWCA, the program was able to identify families in those areas who are food insecure, and made sure they got hot meals today.

After the meals were packaged at Food and Fire, volunteers loaded their cars and delivered them to people’s homes.

Food and Fire Co-Owner Dan Polhamus says events like these shine a positive light on the Greater Binghamton community.

“We always take care of each other. The way that things clicked together, the way the partnerships came together, the way that the volunteers stepped up, the way our friends and families were willing to spend their holiday with us, my heart’s full. I mean, I couldn’t ask for anything more. It says a lot about the Binghamton area. It says a lot about our circle of friends, and our business, and the people we know. But, it’s a great place to live, and it feels good to do the right thing,” he says.

Polhamus said his crew at Food and Fire have been prepping the meals for a few days, including smoking over 300 pounds of turkey.

In total, the Thanksgiving Give Back program was able to deliver the hot turkey dinner meals to over 400 people in the area.