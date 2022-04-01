BINGHAMTON, NY – The return of Binghamton Restaurant Week means an all new menu for one participating eatery.

Social on State reports its busiest Restaurant Week in many years as people start to feel more comfortable going out again.

Social has participated in the promotion all 8 years it’s been in business.

The tapas-style restaurant is offering a 3 course dinner for

Among the choices are an “everything bagel” stuffed avocado as an appetizer.

Entrees include a seared ahi salad, orecciette pasta and the popular strip steak.

“We specialize in small plates and shareable items. We have small plates, we call them “Binghamton small” because there’s definitely enough to share for sure. Elegant atmosphere, trendy, fun. We have a good time here,” says Manager Lynsey Gaynor.

In addition to using Restaurant Week to launch its Spring and Fall menus each year, Social only offers the special 3 course menu during the promotion.

Restaurant Week continues through next Thursday.

For a full list of participating eateries and their special menus, go to eatBING.com.