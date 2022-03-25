BINGHAMTON, NY – Downtown Binghamton eateries are using some of the money raised during the upcoming Restaurant Week to support a cultural institution that supports their industry.

The organization eatBING announced that the 23rd iteration of the twice-a-year promotion starts next

Tuesday and runs through Thursday April 7th.

13 restaurants will offer 3 course lunches for $12 or $15 and/or dinners for $20 to $35.

This year, eatBING has chosen Friends of the Forum as its charity partner to receive a portion of the proceeds.

Friends is raising money to add an awning to the facade of the Forum lobby to protect patrons from the elements while they’re waiting in line to enter the theater.

Mayor Jared Kraham says the restaurants have a symbiotic relationship with the Forum.

“For the dozens and dozens of events that happen here on a yearly basis, that is driving traffic to downtown Binghamton, that is driving traffic to our independent restaurants, our taverns. People are coming for dinner, they’re staying for a show and they’re probably going out after. That’s all economic impact and that can not be understated,” says Kraham.

Since its launch in 2010, Binghamton Restaurant Week has generated more than 3 point 5 million dollars in revenue for the participating eateries as well as over $150,000 for local charities.