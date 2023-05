BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Spring’s Binghamton’s Restaurant Week served 11,070 meals while raising funds that will help the less fortunate eat.

Members of eatBing, which organizes the twice a year promotion, presented a check for $7,500 to this year’s charity partner, the United Way’s Full Plate Project.

Since its founding in 2010, Binghamton Restaurant Week has generated more than $3.5 million in sales, and resulted in over $150,000 in donations to charity.