BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some Binghamton eateries have made a significant donation to efforts to improve the Forum Theatre as a result of the most recent Restaurant Week.



EatBING, the organization that puts on Binghamton Restaurant Week, is donating more than 48 hundred dollars to Friends of the Forum to go toward installation of a canopy outside of the theater entrance.



The canopy, which is still in the design phase, would protect patrons from the elements while waiting on Washington Street to enter the theater,



Lost Dog Cafe Co-Owner Marie McKenna says participation in the promotion is growing closer to pre-pandemic numbers, but challenges still remain.

“It’s a challenge because our staffing is still a little bit down for all of the restaurants and also, as we all know, the prices are gradually creeping up so to make sure that we provide something that is delicious and a value for our customers takes a little extra work on our team.” Says McKenna. “But we all seem to be managing to do it.”

McKenna also announced the date for another popular eatBING event, the Downtown Martini Walk. It’s a contest among participating bars and restaurants to see who has the best martini as voted on by the participants.



It takes place from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday July 23rd with tickets going on sale on June 24th at Lost Dog, Little Venice and 205 Dry.



For more information, go to eatBING dot com.