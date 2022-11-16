BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton eateries continue to support local charities while offering customers a tasty deal.

EatBING announced last week that the latest Binghamton Restaurant Week held in September raised over $6,000 for Literacy Volunteers of Broome/Tioga Counties.

Participating restaurants offer discounted 3 course prix fixe meals with a donation to charity for each meal sold.

Since launching in 2010, Restaurant Week has generated more than $150,000 for various local charities.

Literacy Volunteers offers free tutoring for adults not only to learn to read and write, but also to improve their English skills and digital literacy.

Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Rebecca Sheriff says many people aren’t aware of how prevalent the problem is.

“Restaurant Week was great just for letting people know that our organization exists and for recruiting volunteer tutors, which we really need.”

The Spring edition of Binghamton Restaurant Week is scheduled for March 21st through the 30th.

If you’d like to learn more about Literacy Volunteers or become a volunteer, go to broometiogaliteracy.org.