BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Restaurant Week is off to a great start for an eatery that no longer needs to “crash” the party.

P.S. Restaurant on Court Street was filled yesterday evening as patrons came to enjoy the 3 course special for 35 dollars.

P-S moved from its original home in Vestal last May.

It serves global fusion cuisine, a mix of French, Thai, American and Italian dishes.

Plus, it boasts a unique wine list and custom-made cocktails.

Partner Sylvanna Dodd says her husband, Executive Chef Rick Dodd, never runs out of new ideas despite being in business for 34 years.

Dodd says Restaurant Week is a great way for people to get to know them.

“Make people aware of what’s happening in downtown Binghamton. This started years and years ago when we were in Vestal. So, we actually used to crash the party because we weren’t invited to downtown Binghamton Restaurant Week because we were in Vestal. Now we are part of this vibrant, vibrant restaurant scene and we absolutely love it,” says Sylvanna.

Sylvanna says Rick came up with a special Thai Red Shrimp Curry for the promotion and the restaurant’s popular ribeye steak with wild mushroom demiglace is also an option.

Restaurant Week continues through next Thursday at 12 eateries in Binghamton.

You can see a list of participants and their special menus at eatBING.com.

A share of the proceeds from the promotion this year will benefit Friends of the Forum in their efforts to add a protective awning to the outside of the historic theater.