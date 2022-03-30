BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Restaurant Week is off to a fast start according to a long time participating eatery.

Alexander’s Café on Chenango Street has been part of the promotion for the past 7 of its 8 years of existence.

It’s offering a 3 course lunch for 15 dollars.

Options include a chicken tortellini soup, a chicken caprese panini and the so-called beautiful salad.

Desserts include a chocolate peanut butter blossom brownie and a gluten-free mini cheesecake.

Owner and operator Alex Nichols says not only does Restaurant Week give diners a reason to try new places, but the eateries also get a chance to try out some new dishes.

“Let’s us extend different ideas. For instance, we’re going to be doing a Mediterranean orzo side for the first course. We’ve never really done that before, maybe we’ll do it again. We just want to see what customers think about it. It’s a good talk of the town,” says Nichols.

Aside from eating in, the 3 course deal at Alexander’s is available for takeout, as well as free delivery to downtown Binghamton or delivery elsewhere via DoorDash or GrubHub.

And you can place orders through its Facebook page.

Alexander’s is open 8 A-M to 5 P-M Monday through Wednesday, 8 to 7 on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 to 7 on Saturdays.

You can see a full list of participating restaurants and their special menus at eatBING.com.