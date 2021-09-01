Residents call on Broome County for more affordable housing options

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the state-wide eviction moratorium ending yesterday, residents of Broome County are calling on the city to provide federally allocated funding toward more affordable housing.

With the eviction moratorium expiring, over 7,000 people are at risk of being removed from their homes.

A group called the Stakeholders of Broome County are calling for more transparency in code enforcement.

They say that most of these houses owned by “slumlords” are not in livable conditions.

Rebecca Rathmell a member of the Stakeholders says repeated code violations never result to anything more than a slap on the wrist.

“When their back taxes catch up with them, or they don’t want to pay for necessary maintenance, these owners allow properties like this one to fall into foreclosure or deteriorate beyond repair. Which in both cases results in the displacement or low income tenants and the loss of affordable units,” says Rathmell.

Rathmell says she would like to see fewer out of town landlords who own property in Binghamton because they don’t seem to have as much interest in our community.

The Stakeholders says they will continue to advocate, organize and mobilize to ensure there is a shift in the housing system in Broome County.