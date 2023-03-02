BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti announced that she is running for re-election for the West Side District 2 seat.

Resciniti is a longtime West Side homeowner and has served on City Council for more than four years.

“It’s been an honor to represent the West Side on City Council and deliver real results for the hardworking residents who live here,” said Resciniti. “I’m running for re-election to continue fighting for the priorities that matter, like safer neighborhoods, lower property taxes and common-sense solutions to quality of life issues such as blight. I’m committed to continuing to work together to build on the progress of the last few years and deliver for the West Side.”

Resciniti is a licensed clinical social worker who has worked with survivors of domestic violence at the Family and Children’s Society and with hospice care patients and families at Lourdes Hospital.

She previously served as the Director of Field Education in Binghamton University’s Department of Social Work.

Her and her husband, Paul, own and operated Resciniti Dry Cleaners on the West Side.