Republicans, restaurant owners push back against 12 AM restaurant curfew, call to remove it

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo announced yesterday that the curfew for bars and restaurants will be moved from 11pm to midnight starting Monday.

But Republicans and owners of these establishments say the change still isn’t cutting it.

NewsChannel 34’s, Capitol Correspondent Corina Cappabianca has more.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay says while the extra hour will be some boost, the curfew should be removed altogether.

((Will Barclay, NYS Assembly Minority Leader)) Although we certainly welcome that change we don’t think it’s enough. It’s sort of a half measure that doesn’t get us where we need to be.

((Caren Paterniti, Owner, The Howling Rooster (Tonawanda, NY)) The anger is probably more brought on, those tears are anger that we have to listen to someone that just on a whim decides they’re going to change the game.

On a conference call yesterday, after announcing the curfew modification the Governor had this to say.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We caution New Yorkers don’t get cocky. The disease is still very much with us. You see it escalating in some states. You see it escalating in some countries.

Last month lawmakers passed a bill to give the legislature more oversight when it comes to the Governor’s Emergency Powers.

When the Governor wants to extend or amend an existing order, he must give notice to relevant committee chairs, Assembly Speaker, and Senate Majority Leader.

Republicans who are in the minority, say they found out about yesterday’s curfew change when the Governor announced it with everyone else.

((Will Barclay, NYS Assembly Minority Leader)) Every member of our conference signed a letter to the Speaker asking to be provided with documentation to better understand why the Governor and his administration extended this curfew and ensure why the law has to be followed.

For catered events, the Governor is pushing the deadline from midnight to 1am starting Monday.

We’ve reached out to a spokesperson for the Assembly Speaker for comment on the Assembly GOP letter and are waiting to hear back.