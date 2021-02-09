Republicans push federal Department of Justice to investigate nursing home deaths

ALBANY, NY – Republicans in New York State continue to push for further investigation into COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on their calls for a federal Department of Justice probe and where it stands.

((Rob Ortt, NYS Senate Republican Leader))

We need the President’s Justice Department to look into this because that’s the only way we’re going to get the answers that we continue to seek.

Last week Congressman Tom Reed sent a letter along with colleagues to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, asking the Department of Justice to do an investigation and subpoena the Governor and his administration over COVID-19 nursing home policies.

Republicans have long criticized the Governor’s March order requiring nursing homes to re-admit COVID-positive patients.

The Governor has said he was following CDC guidance.

((Tom Reed, Congressman (R)))

We have relayed our concern and push to make sure that we get an answer to our official request. And we are awaiting just like everyone else for an official response to that request.

When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was recently asked by a reporter if the President would support a federal investigation into COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths in New York, she said it would be up to the Department of Justice to decide on any investigation.

In August, under the Trump Administration the DOJ sent a letter to Governor Cuomo requesting data on nursing home deaths and infections.

It’s unclear if the DOJ is still looking into that.

((Tom Reed, Congressman (R)))

Not only are we requesting of the Biden Administration to give a response to this request specifically on the AG’s report, but we want to hear exactly where the Trump Administration Justice Department investigation is and where that is going and if they did close that out, what were the results of that.