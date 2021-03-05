Republicans push back on Democratic emergency powers bill

ALBANY, NY – Legislation aimed at revoking the temporary emergency powers given to Governor Andrew Cuomo at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year has passed the Senate.

However, as NewsChannel 34’s Samantha DiMascio shows us, Republicans still say the bill doesn’t go far enough.

Today Assembly Republicans proposed an amendment to the bill urging their Democratic colleagues to reconsider.

They say the chief bill just does not go far enough.

That amendment, however, was defeated.

And while the Assembly is still debating on the the chief bill tonight, the bill has passed in the Senate.

Democrats in both the Senate and Assembly getting a lot of push back from Republicans who say that while the Democrats are trying to make it seem like their bill is removing the Governor’s powers, that’s not exactly the case, Republicans argue it actually extends them.

While this bill would prevent the Governor from issuing any new directives, he will still be allowed to modify or extend the existing directives.

Republicans say the increased oversight provisions in this bill only means that the Governor must now give them a heads up before he makes a move and allow for comment.

Democrat Assembly Majority leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says the chief bill protects New Yorkers as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.

Today she recited a quote from Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Governor’s Emergency Powers were set to expire on April 30th because it was assumed the pandemic would be under control by then.

But today Democrats acknowledged that may not be the case, so the Governor’s existing executive powers would be extended indefinitely.