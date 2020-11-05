Republicans expected to flip “blue wave” in Senate

ALBANY, NY – Democrats have kept the House but are unlikely to expand their majority, despite predictions of continuing 2018’s blue wave and a possible flip in the Senate.

At least a handful of Democrats in states President Trump won in 2016 lost, and several Republicans targeted for flips by Democrats held on to their seats. NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure has more.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen/(D) Tennessee “We still have the majority. That’s important.”

Congressman Steve Cohen joins a large pool of House Democrats to win back their seats.

But Republicans were able to oust some of their colleagues.

“I was disappointed in the overall House results. I thought we would be gaining votes, members,” says Cohen.

Cohen attributes the smaller margin to Democrats being overly optimistic… and Republicans responding well to accusations made by President Trump about Democrat policies the President says are “socialist.”

“He gave the people what they wanted to hear,” says Cohen.

House Republicans who won reelection— like Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett— credit the same thing for not only holding on to seats Democrats targeted but flipping seats.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett/(R) Tennessee “With Black folks, Hispanic folks. Go down the list. People want to succeed. They don’t want more taxes, and they don’t want more government.”

But Burchett says the election also shows why Democrats need to revamp their strategy.

“The old folks just don’t get it. It’s not barbeque and bluegrass any more,” says Burchett.

While control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.

On Thursday afternoon Burchett and Cohen were both optimistic about the presidency but from different sides.

“I think it’s going to end up in the courts regardless,” says Burchett.

“Joe Biden’s gonna be president,” says Cohen.