Republicans consider Gubernatonrial Candidate for NY Governor

ALBANY, NY – The 2022 race for New York Governor is a long way away.

But, as Governor Cuomo faces multiple scandals, Republicans are starting to get organized for the election.

The New York GOP held a county chairs meeting in Albany today.

Several Republicans were there to pitch why they would make the best candidate for Governor.

So far Congressman Lee Zeldin and Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli have announced that they will be running for the Republican nomination.

((Lee Zeldin, Congressman (R))) I believe that New York is ready to be returned to glory, but it’s not going to happen with a continued reign of Andrew Cuomo.

((Michael Carpinelli, Lewis County Sheriff (R))) This is the State of New York. Everybody has a place in the state of New York. It doesn’t matter if you disagree or not but we should respect each other.

Some of the big issues among candidates or potential candidates include property tax relief, boosting the economy

There also several other Republicans mulling over a run including Joe Holland, Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani and former gubernatorial candidates Rob Astorino and Marc Molinaro.

((Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive)) There’s real opportunity to provide real solutions to problems. Driving down property taxes, confronting poverty, making sure the education system works, public safety. That connects with average New Yorkers.

In 2019 the Governor had said he planned to run for a fourth term.

Last month he was asked if he would still be running for a fourth term but said that it wasn’t a day “for politics.”