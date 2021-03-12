Republican Senators looking to repeal Cuomo’s no alcohol without food mandate

NEW YORK – Senator Fred Akshar and fellow state Republican Senators are attempting to repeal one of Governor Cuomo’s more unpopular mandates.

The New York State Senate Republican Conference is introducing a resolution to rescind Governor Cuomo’ mandate that prohibits any bars or restaurants from serving alcohol to people without purchasing food along with it.

The mandate was put into effect last July, and was met with confusion as to the parameters of it, as well as with frustration by many.

In a statement released by Akshar, he claims the order was completely arbitrary with no scientific date to support it, and that lifting this mandate would be a no-brainer to immediately help bars and restaurants get back on their feet.