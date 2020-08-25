Republican National Committee begins

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump is officially the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

Night two of the Republican National Committee will feature more politicians, administration officials and family members pushing for four more years.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure reports on a few firsts Americans will see tonight.

“From Washington DC”

The partially virtual Republican National Convention continues tonight…under the theme “Land of Opportunity.



“America is the most incredible nation in the world. If you watched sort of the never ending ‘I Hate America’ Zoom meeting of the DNC last week, I just don’t think that message is aligned with what most Americans think of their country,” says Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. says tonight’s speakers will push back on socialism… which he compares to the communist governments Americans like his mother escaped.



“Notice those people here never say, ‘Oh, this is great. Let’s bring that system to America.’ It’s asinine because they’ve lived it,” says Trump.

In an unprecedented move… Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the convention from Jerusalem while on an official trip.

No sitting Secretary of State has ever spoken at a political convention, in order to keep U.S. foreign policy separate from domestic politics.

“Generally speaking, I don’t think it’s a partisan issue to say, ‘Hey, America accomplished a peace deal in the Middle East.'”

And in another change of scenery First Lady Melania Trump headlines tonight’s line-up with a speech from the newly-renovated White House Rose Garden.



“It’s very uplifting. It’s very positive. It reflects on her time as First Lady and some of her favorite moments. There’s a couple moments in there that I think will be really key,” says Chief of Staff to the First Lady Stephanie Grisham.

Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham says the First Lady will discuss her “Be Best” campaign, lay out what she wants to do with the next four years, and tell Americans why her husband deserves a second term.