Republican Marty Meaney vying for a seat on the JC Board

Reynolds faces a tough challenge in the form of 2 Republicans battling for the remaining seats in the Johnson City Board.

Marty Meaney is a former firefighter and is just finishing up his second term on the board.

Meaney has lived in Johnson City his entire life, and served with the fire department for 25 years.

He says he believes that the village is moving in the right direction, and he feels his leadership has contributed to recent gains. Meanie says he wants to see Johnson City prosper and thrive.

Johnson City Incumbent Village Trustee Marty Meaney says, “Cities can preempt the sales tax revenue, so they can keep whatever they would generate. A village is not allowed to do that, and I feel a village should have the opportunity to do that. That would help tremendously with the property taxes. Also, we have to look at fees for services because quite a bit of property in Johnson City is tax exempt.”

The other contender for the job is Greg Soroka, who is a former police officer and is looking for his first term. Soroka says his opponents have done well in their positions, but adds there is more to do.

Specifically, he thinks services like fire and rescue and law enforcement need more money, instead of cuts.