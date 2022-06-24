BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With less than five days before gubernatorial primaries, two Republican candidates held a press conference today outside Binghamton’s City Hall to discuss a key issue.

Pro-fracking policies have been an important component to New York State gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Giuliani and Pennsylvania candidate Doug Mastriano.

After Mastriano’s endorsement of Giuliani, both explained their proposals for clean fracking in each of their states, as Giuliani says, hoping to restart New York’s economy.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate for NYS, Andrew Giuliani, said, “Look, I’m not against the idea of renewables when it comes to energy but it’s not viable right now at least in New York to be more than three or four percent of our energy; it’ll just shut down the grids immediately if we rely on that. As technology gets better, then that’s a conversation we should continue to have.”

Giuliani says that fracking in the Southern Tier could create thousands of new jobs, specifically in the mining industry, making it a matter of “leading with commonsense.”

Gubernatorial primary elections will be held this Tuesday, June 28th with polls open from 6 AM to 9 PM.