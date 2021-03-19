Republican Congressman Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct

Republican Congressman Tom Reed has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former lobbyist, according to a story in The Washington Post.

Nicolette Davis told The Post that in 2017 when she was 25, she was in an Irish pub in Minneapolis with the Congressman and other lobbyists.

Davis alleges that Reed was rubbing her back, unclasped her bra through her blouse and moved his hand up her thigh.

She says she turned to another person for help who then ushered Reed out of the restaurant.

Davis is now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Reed, whose 23rd Congressional District includes most of Tioga County, declined to be interviewed for The Post story but issued the following statement: “This account of my actions is not accurate.”