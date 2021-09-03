Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin visits Binghamton while working on campaign for Governor

BINGHAMTON, NY – The front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination for New York Governor was in Binghamton this week lamenting the state’s poor economy.

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin was a guest of the Broome County Republican Party at its annual clambake at Mountain Top Grove on Tuesday.

The following day, he met with reporters outside of Binghamton City Hall.

Zeldin, who announced his candidacy for next year’s gubernatorial election back on April 8th, says that everywhere he travels in the state, he hears concerns about the economy, the high cost of living and population loss.

He says one party Democratic rule is ruining the state.

“We’re hearing a lot of the same issues from New Yorkers. Hitting their breaking points, and they’re seriously thinking about leaving. Family members who are already gone. They’re talking about the high cost of living, how much further their money would go if they were living life somewhere else.”